Champlain Library recently hosted a dog agility show, which was attended by children participating in the TD Summer Reading Club and the Champlain Day Camp.

During the demonstration, Lyne Lapalme raced her two dogs, named Jasmine and Fannie, through a course that included tunnels and jumps.

Participants began their morning activity with story time in the park, followed by a craft and the hour-long agility demonstration. The day ended with a prize ceremony where children in each age group were awarded prizes for having read the most books during the summer reading program.