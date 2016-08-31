Children will soon be heading back to school and police are urging drivers to be attentive, especially around school zones.
Children will soon be heading back to school and police are urging drivers to be attentive, especially around school zones.

In Quebec, Sûréte du Quebec police officers will be adding patrols in the vicinity of school zones to ensure the safety of children travelling on foot, bicycle and bus. Officers will watching for drivers who do not reduce speed in school zones and who fail to come to a complete stop when buses are flashing their red lights.

Drivers who fail to abide by these rules may face severe penalties. A driver who passes or comes abreast with a school bus with flashing lights can be fined $200 plus fees and contributions. Violators also lose nine demerit points from their driver’s license.

A motorist travelling 60 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometres per hour school zone faces the loss of two demerit points and a fine of $105 plus fees and contributions.

On Wednesday, August 31, children attending schools belonging to the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board will be heading back to school. This board includes Grenville Elementary School, Laurentian Elementary School, Morin-Heights Elementary School, Arundel Elementary School and Laurentian Regional High School.

In Ontario, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) and the Upper Canada District School Board will be returning to school on Tuesday, September 6. The Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario School Board will start classes on Tuesday, August 30.

