Hawkesbury hospital foundation seeking “Green Team”

The Hawkesbury General Hospital Foundation is looking for volunteers for Beau’s Oktoberfest, set for September 23 and 24 in Vankleek Hill. The HGH is the event’s signature sponsor for the event and as in past years will be running its “Green Team.” The Green Team helps make sure festival-goers recycle or compost as much as possible. The effort will bring in $10,000 for the HGH’s current fundraising campaign, which aims to raise enough money for an MRI Machine and a new CT scanner for the hospital. The foundation needs 125 volunteers, who will receive free admission to the festival all weekend.

To volunteer, call 613-632- 1111 extension 21101 or email lstgermain@hgh.ca