Festival-goers enjoy Beau's Oktoberfest in Vankleek Hill in 2015. Photo Tara Kirkpatrick.
Arts Entertainment Health & Wellness Music 

Hawkesbury hospital foundation seeking “Green Team”

Theresa Ketterling 1 Views 0 Comment

The Hawkesbury General Hospital Foundation is looking for volunteers for Beau’s Oktoberfest, set for September 23 and 24 in Vankleek Hill. The HGH is the event’s signature sponsor for the event and as in past years will be running its “Green Team.” The Green Team helps make sure festival-goers recycle or compost as much as possible. The effort will bring in $10,000 for the HGH’s current fundraising campaign, which aims to raise enough money for an MRI Machine and a new CT scanner for the hospital. The foundation needs 125 volunteers, who will receive free admission to the festival all weekend.

To volunteer, call 613-632- 1111 extension 21101 or email lstgermain@hgh.ca

 

Profile photo of Theresa Ketterling

Theresa Ketterling

Profile photo of Theresa Ketterling

Latest posts by Theresa Ketterling (see all)

You May Also Like

DSC00091-e1370043099112

“Smith-In” Blacksmith Festival at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum

Cristina Sanza 0
Members of classic rock cover band 50 PROOF.

50 PROOF is ready to rock at the Food Bank Fundraiser

Cristina Sanza 0
TK_Erin Emily Robinson_cows_2616 (1)

Art by Erin Emily Robinson on exhibit at The Review until end of June

Tara Kirkpatrick 0

Leave a Reply