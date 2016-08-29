Winners at the Prescott County 4-H Achievement Day
Prescott County 4-H members held their Achievement Day at the Riceville Fair on Sunday, August 28.
Judge for the day was Campbell McOuat from Brownsburg, Quebec.
Here is a list of the winners.
Novice Showmanship: 1st -Brier Smith; 2nd – Cooper Smith.
Junior Showmanship: 1st – Caitlin Allen; 2nd – Michaela Kunz.
Intermediate Showmanship: 1st- Megan Gut; 2nd- Kyla Baranowski.
Senior Showmanship: 1st- Rebecca Spuehler; 2nd- Ariane France.
GRAND CHAMPION SHOWPERSON – Rebecca Spuehler.
RESERVE CHAMPION SHOWPERSON – Ariane France.
HONORABLE MENTION SHOWPERSON – Megan Gut.
Jersey calf class (all ages): 1st – Samuel Carrière with Carra Colton Bambi; 2nd – Alexa Maclaren with Conover Baker Maggie Moo.
Holstein Junior Calf: 1st – Brier Smith with Bonnie Brae Lyric; 2nd – Tucker Smith with Bonnie Brae Doorman Marlee.
Holstein Intermediate Calf: 1st- Ariane France with Bonnie Brae Ape McKenna; 2nd – Rebecca Spuehler with Redlodge Chip Alani.
Holstein Senior Calf: 1st – Megan Gut with S-S Holstein Cailo 2992; 2nd – Léa Keravel with Winright Doorman Elliot.
Holstein Summer Yearling: 1st – Becky Allen with Velthius Doorman Vivid; 2nd – Corey Larivière with Normlyne Farsano Silver.
GRAND CHAMPION CALF – Brier Smith with Bonnie Brae Lyric.
RESERVE CHAMPION CALF – Ariane France with Bonnie Brae Ape McKenna.
HONORABLE MENTION CALF – Tucker Smith with Bonnie Brae Doorman Marlee.
Latest posts by Louise Sproule (see all)
- A world of flavour in Vankleek Hill - August 29, 2016
- King’s Lock Craft Distillery has local connection - August 29, 2016
- Winners at the Prescott County 4-H Achievement Day - August 29, 2016