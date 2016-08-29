Winners at the Prescott County 4-H Achievement Day

Prescott County 4-H members held their Achievement Day at the Riceville Fair on Sunday, August 28.

Judge for the day was Campbell McOuat from Brownsburg, Quebec.

Here is a list of the winners.

Novice Showmanship: 1st -Brier Smith; 2nd – Cooper Smith.

Junior Showmanship: 1st – Caitlin Allen; 2nd – Michaela Kunz.

Intermediate Showmanship: 1st- Megan Gut; 2nd- Kyla Baranowski.

Senior Showmanship: 1st- Rebecca Spuehler; 2nd- Ariane France.

GRAND CHAMPION SHOWPERSON – Rebecca Spuehler.

RESERVE CHAMPION SHOWPERSON – Ariane France.

HONORABLE MENTION SHOWPERSON – Megan Gut.

Jersey calf class (all ages): 1st – Samuel Carrière with Carra Colton Bambi; 2nd – Alexa Maclaren with Conover Baker Maggie Moo.

Holstein Junior Calf: 1st – Brier Smith with Bonnie Brae Lyric; 2nd – Tucker Smith with Bonnie Brae Doorman Marlee.

Holstein Intermediate Calf: 1st- Ariane France with Bonnie Brae Ape McKenna; 2nd – Rebecca Spuehler with Redlodge Chip Alani.

Holstein Senior Calf: 1st – Megan Gut with S-S Holstein Cailo 2992; 2nd – Léa Keravel with Winright Doorman Elliot.

Holstein Summer Yearling: 1st – Becky Allen with Velthius Doorman Vivid; 2nd – Corey Larivière with Normlyne Farsano Silver.

GRAND CHAMPION CALF – Brier Smith with Bonnie Brae Lyric.

RESERVE CHAMPION CALF – Ariane France with Bonnie Brae Ape McKenna.

HONORABLE MENTION CALF – Tucker Smith with Bonnie Brae Doorman Marlee.