What’s your reason to be Canadian?

ALFRED – How much do local artists love Canada? Let them count 150 ways. The Conseil des arts Prescott Russell Arts Council (CAPRAC), in partnership with the Prescott and Russell Economic Development and Tourism (PREDT) Office and Tourisme Prescott Russell Tourism (TPRT) will be leading a regional signature project titled “150 Reasons to Be Canadian.”

In 2017, Canada will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its confederation. To mark this special occasion, CAPRAC, in partnership with the PREDT and TPRT are calling all artists, artisans, makers and creators of the Prescott and Russell region to participate in a major project created for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration titled “150 Reasons to Be Canadian.” Artists are being asked to submit an artwork in the discipline and medium of their choice (painting, poetry, choreography, short film, fine craft, etc.) while respecting the eligibility criteria established by the organizers.

The ultimate goal of this project is to bring together 150 works of art in a grand group exhibition at an opening reception which will held on October 21, 2017. This grand exhibition will be accompanied by music and a wine and cheese. Performing artists will also have the chance to present their work in the evening. Among the 150 artworks gathered, 24 pieces have been reserved for youth. Each high school in the region will be approached in September 2016 so as to choose two young artists and their artwork to represent their respective schools.

In order to emphasize the scale of the project in the community, a unique logo will be created to represent the project’s theme and a website www.prescottrussell150.ca will be launched in the new year where all information related to the project will be found, such as the list of all the artists and artworks, partners and sponsors.

This signature project will also be afforded an exhibition catalogue that will be sold and distributed at the grand opening. Following a call for tenders, a chosen photographer from the region will be hired to take professional photographs of each artist and their work. A graphic design firm from the region, also following a call for tenders, will be hired for the layout of the exhibition catalogue.

Those who will have missed the grand group exhibition and opening will have a second chance to see the artworks as the group show will be divided and pieces will be exhibited across Prescott and Russell throughout the month of November 2017 in venues such as Le Chenail Cultural Centre, the Clarence-Rockland Recreational and Cultural Centre (YMCA), Arbor Gallery Cultural Centre, La Maison des Arts de Russell and L’Orignal Old Jail.

For more details on the call to artists, please visit CAPRAC’s website www.caprac.ca under “Opportunities”,

The Conseil des arts Prescott Russell Arts Council is a not-for-profit corporation whose mission consists in informing the community about the various cultural, artistic and heritage events in the region; bringing together actors from the spheres of culture, arts and heritage, supporting the implementation of unifying initiatives and promoting Prescott and Russell’s arts, culture and heritage.