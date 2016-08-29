Find out more about the Canada 154th Battalion. Here is the insignia of Glengarry's own battalion.
The story of Glengarry’s own battalion: the 154th Overseas

Louise Sproule 1 6 Views 0 Comment

If you are interested in local connections to World War One, the Dalkeith Historical Society is hosting an evening to present information about the 154th Overseas Battalion — The Rise and Demise, on Sunday, September 11 at 1841 Dalkeith Road.
Guest speaker Robin Flockton will tell the story of Glengarry’s own battalion. The evening includes a buffet supper from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., followed by the presentation at 7 p.m. and the evening will end with entertainment by local entertainer Gary Carpenter.
Admission is $10 per person; tickets are available at the door.

