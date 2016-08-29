SPCA: Homes needed for Eastern Ontario horses

After caring for a herd of a dozen horses become overwhelming for an elderly couple in Eastern Ontario, Ontario’s SPCA is looking for new homes for some of the animals.

The Ontario SPCA says members of the local equestrian community have been helping to get the horses ready for adoption. Christine Allard, of Forever Green Stables in Glen Robertson, offered to house five of the horses in her stable. Two have already been adopted, but the others still need homes.

The SPCA says finding new homes for horses is usually more difficult than it is for smaller animals, and especially difficult when the horses are stallions, as three of the horses Allard took in are. Dr. Ingrid Bill gelded the three stallions and made sure they were up to date on their vaccinations, at no charge. In addition, one of the horses, a 10-year-old Paint, had health issues.

Dr. Stephanie Yates of the Martintown Animal Hospital, assisted by a fourth-year student from the Ontario Veterinary College, performed surgery to remove a five-pound mass that was threatening the horse’s health. She waived the usual cost of the procedure, charging only for the medications.