Roosters, Stilts, and Scarecrows at the 17th annual Harvest Fall Festival!

Organizers at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum have been busy finalizing details for two exciting and popular weekend events slated to take place this fall. On Sunday, September 11, the museum will host the 17th annual Harvest Fall Festival. This will be followed by the Battle of Glengarry, which will take place from September 24 to 25.

The festival is always packed with excitement. This year the rooster crowing contest returns. You are encouraged to bring your roosters and enter them in the crowing contest. There are also prizes to be won for the handsomest rooster. And that’s not all. If you are an expert at imitating the great rooster crow, stop by the Williams’ Pavilion at 12:15 to compete. There is no entry fee and there are some great prizes to be won.

Once you have crowed to your heart’s content, stop by the children’s tent to try your hand at using stilts. Museum chairperson, Matt Williams, has been hard at work crafting wooden stilts.

“I thought this would be a great activity to engage kids with a little old-fashioned fun!” On top of stilt races, kids, and the young at heart, can also participate in sack races, three-legged races, tug-o-war, and many other great activities. While you’re in the children’s tent area, don’t forget to stop by the penny candy booth,” said Williams.

Discover how Glengarry’s early settlers lived and worked. Explore how your ancestors made butter, ice cream, harnesses , saddles and leather boots. Watch demonstrations on thread spinning and weaving and learn the art of quilting and rug making. Stop awhile, listen to stories, and look at artifacts of the Native peoples who lived in this area. You will be captivated by at least 25 artisans demonstrating many interesting techniques.

In addition to the petting zoo, Laurie Maus from Dunvegan, has been busy organizing an exhibition focusing on heritage livestock through the Heritage Livestock Club of Eastern Ontario. Maus and her group focus on educating the public about heritage breeds and also offer connections for those interested in buying local, organic meat. They will have Tunis ewes and a Silver Grey Dorking Rooster on hand as well as several different fleeces from various heritage breeds.

Visitors will also witness one of the largest horse-drawn wagon and carriage parades in Eastern Ontario led by the Quigley Highlanders Pipe Band at 1:00 p.m. This parade showcases horses, of course, but also various types of devices that were traditionally drawn by horses.

Once again, the Harvest Tent will abound with delicious home-baked goods, plants, produce, and much more.

Children under the age of 12 are also invited to make their very own scarecrow to enter in the scarecrow contest. There will be prizes. Check out the museum’s website or Facebook page for more details. In addition, the museum is putting out a special call for donations of preserves, local produce, baked goods, bread, and plants. The harvest tent is a very special feature of the Festival and is another way to raise funds for the museum. Donations can be dropped off at the museum (613-527-5230).

Visitors with a flair for fashion are invited to come dressed in period attire. There will music by several local groups including Leo Paquette & Family, the Glengarry Girls’ Choir, Aaron Pritchard, the Caddell Family, and Doug MacPherson & Co. Don’t forget all the wonderful children’s pioneer activities throughout the day including games, crafts, and a Penny Candy booth.

Should you find yourself in need of some re-fueling as you take in the activities of both events, the Dunvegan Recreation Association will be serving delicious sausages, desserts, chips, drinks, and other goodies for purchase.

Admission is $10, with kids under 12 free, or $25 for families. If you are a member of the museum, admission is only $5. The Glengarry Pioneer Museum is located in Dunvegan, Ontario on County Road 24 (Dunvegan Road) at the crossroad with County Road 30 (Greenfield Road). Parking is available on the road, or nearby in the Presbyterian Church parking lot. Accessible parking is also available.

For more information, please contact: Renee Homiak, Curator, 613-527-5230; info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca; www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca