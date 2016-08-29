Register for Hawkesbury Orca Swim team

If your child loves to swim and loves to complete, think about registering him or her with the Hawkesbury Orca Swim Team. Registration takes place on Wednesday, September 7 at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex on Higginson Street in Hawkesbury between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. You may fill out the information form in advanced at hawkesburyorca.ca in order to make the registration evening flow more smoothly. You can speak with a team organizer at: 613-636-2168.