A world of flavour in Vankleek Hill

The 19th Edition of Vankleek Hill’s famous Festival of Flavours returns Sunday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 65 food booths representing 22 different ethnic cuisines, desserts, coffees and teas. And of course, Beau’s award-winning craft beers will be a big part of the event!

It all takes place on Main Street in Vankleek Hill.

You can sample an infinite variety of fine foods: sausages, lemon tarts, pulled pork, ice cream, wine, greek yogurt, smoked fish, Indian curried chicken, Thai spring rolls and the list goes on and on.There is a fun booth with face painting for kids as well.

Treat your taste buds all along the street, then choose a favourite and grab a seat at the famous 320-foot-long lunch table, with an 80-foot-long extension, new this year.

Drinks are available everywhere thanks to the S.D.G. 57th Highlander Cadets and the 2017 “Return to Vimy” students from Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute.

Sponsors of this year’s event are Skotidakis Goat Farm of St. Eugene; Homestead Organics of Berwick; Banque Nationale of Vankleek Hill; and B.D.O. of Hawkesbury.

The Festival of Flavours is presented by the Vankleek Hill Farmers Market. The event is produced and directed by Excellent Events.

FROM HIMALAYAN DUMPLINGS TO ARGENTINiAN EMPANADAS TO MONTREAL SMOKED MEAT…IT’S ALL HERE, say event organizers.