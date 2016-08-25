Marielle Portelance is seen here in a Facebook photo.
Crime News Top Stories 

Two charged with murder of Marielle Portelance

Tara Kirkpatrick 11 21 Views 0 Comment

Three weeks exactly after her body was found in a Grenville-sur-la-Rouge forest, a man and a woman have been arrested in relation to the murder of Hawkesbury woman Marielle Portelance.
On August 19, Sûréte du Quebec (SQ) police officers arrested Grenville residents Mario Lalonde, 32 and Marie-Josée Castilloux, 39. Later that day, Lalonde and Castilloux appeared before a judge at the Saint-Jérôme Courthouse where both were charged with first degree murder.

Signing and drumming were part of a vigil held for Marielle Portelance near where her body was found in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. (Tara Kirkpatrick photo)
Signing and drumming were part of a vigil held for Marielle Portelance near where her body was found in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. (Tara Kirkpatrick photo)

The victim’s body was discovered on Friday, July 29, by a group of hikers. Portelance had been wrapped in a carpet and left in what police referred to as a very remote area, about 12 kilometres away from Scotch Road, near Lake Cook, in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.
Police treated the case as suspicious and ruled it a homicide following the results of an autopsy. Police will not confirm the date or cause of death of the victim, but did say that she likely died sometime within 48 hours of when her body was discovered.
The 30 year-old woman was a mother who leaves behind a young son.

Profile photo of Tara Kirkpatrick

Tara Kirkpatrick

Profile photo of Tara Kirkpatrick

Latest posts by Tara Kirkpatrick (see all)

You May Also Like

TK_2016 Glengarry Highland Games 1515

Why do people like the Glengarry Highland Games so much?

Tara Kirkpatrick 0
Calculator stock photo

Mayors told: Raise taxes or cut back

Theresa Ketterling 0
Tenants were evacuated from an apartment building on Regent Street during a heavy rain storm.

Tenants evacuated from building damaged by rain in Hawkesbury

Theresa Ketterling 0

Leave a Reply