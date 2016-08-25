Fruit, gasoline, wedding ring stolen in recent break-ins

Drug arrests in Hawkesbury

A man from Champlain Township was arrested for drug possession on July 20, in Hawkesbury. Police say after a red Chevrolet Impala was pulled over, police found marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine in his car. Then, as a result of a search in Champlain Township, more marijuana and methamphetamine was found. The 42-year-old from Champlain Township, as well as a 34-year-old woman, face several charges for drug possession. Police say the combined value of the drugs was about $6,700.

On August 10, a man was arrested after police acted on a search warrant in Hawkesbury. Police say about $4,200 worh of marijuana and oxycodone pills were found. The 33-year-old from Hawkesbury was charged for possessing less than 30 grams of marijuana and less than one gram of cannabis resin. He was also charged for producing marijuana and failing to comply with a probation order.

Arrest after Alfred-Plantagenet theft

Alfred-Plantagenet – A man was caught stealing a wood processor from a property on Concession Road 5 in Alfred Plantagenet, police say. It was shortly before midnight, and police say he was caught in the act by someone who called 911. The suspect drove away in a pickup truck, but in the process the wood processor “unhooked” from the pickup truck and hit the witness’s vehicle. Later, police say they saw a white Ford pick-up truck speeding and running a red light and stop signs. They caught up with the truck on Front Road in Champlain Township. Police say the man, a 32-year-old from St-Eustache, Quebec, was disqualified from driving. He was charged with trespassing at night, theft over $5000, and driving in violation of a court order, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of “break-in instruments,” and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He is also facing several traffic-related charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Fruits and veggies stolen

Fruit stands in Vankleek Hill, Hawkesbury and L’Orignal were broken into between August 7 and 8, police say. The locks at all three locations had been pried open, and in all, over $200 worth of fresh fruit and vegetables was stolen. The thefts are still being investigated.

Gas pumps, gasoline stolen

Champlain – A business on County Road 17 in Champlain Township was broken into overnight between August 8 and 9, police say. Someone got onto the property by opening the front gate, and impact air guns, as well as gas pumps and about $3,000 worth of gasoline, was stolen.

Attempted break-in at Alfred-Plantagenet chip stand

Alfred-Plantagenet – It appears someone tried to break into a chip stand on August 9, police say – there were pry marks on the door. However, the would-be thief was ultimately not able to get into the stand.

Break and enter on Allen Road

Champlain – A home on Allen Road was burgled after someone apparently got in through a bathroom window, police say. A bedroom was “ransacked” and the thief left with two laptops and jewelry.

Tools stolen in The Nation

The Nation –Between August 8 and 10, an empty home on Concession Road 20 in The Nation was broken into. Tools including a chainsaw, as well as a ladder, were stolen.

Quilt, wedding ring stolen from Cameron Street home

Hawkesbury– A home was broken into while the owner was outside working in the garden, police say. Money, jewelry including a wedding ring, medications, and a quilt “with sentimental value” were stolen from the home on Cameron Street.