Calls to collect taxes owing are fraudulent

If you are among the hundreds of local people receiving threatening calls which talk about back taxes owed, ignore these scam calls. Although the caller may leave a telephone number to call back immediately and may identify himself as an “officer”, these are fraudulent calls which should be reported to the anti-fraud division. Call 1-888-495-8501 to report these fraudulent calls. Note that a new scam involves emails which indicate you are entitled to a tax refund. While the emails may look like they originate with Revenue Canada, do not take action with these emails.