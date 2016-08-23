Money News 

Calls to collect taxes owing are fraudulent

Louise Sproule 26 Views 0 Comment

If you are among the hundreds of local people receiving threatening calls which talk about back taxes owed, ignore these scam calls. Although the caller may leave a telephone number to call back immediately and may identify himself as an “officer”, these are fraudulent calls which should be reported to the anti-fraud division. Call 1-888-495-8501 to report these fraudulent calls. Note that a new scam involves emails which indicate you are entitled to a tax refund. While the emails may look like they originate with Revenue Canada, do not take action with these emails.

 

