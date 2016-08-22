The top winners at the 2016 Vankleek Hill Fair!
In the photo is Ariane France receiving the Shawn Cass Memorial Trophy from Cecil Cass, after she won the Grand Champion category in 4-H showmanship at the 2016 Vankleek Hill Fair. Read on for more winners from the 2016 Vankleek Hill Fair.
Photo courtesy Jonathan France
VANKLEEK HILL – Fourteen combines participated in the combine derby at the Vankleek Hill Fair on Thursday, August 18.
The winners are as follows:
1st heat winner: J.F. Santerre; 2nd heat winner: Adam Howes and 3rd heat winner: Denis Chaumont.
DEMOLITION DERBY
The demolition derby was held Saturday night, August 20th with 75 cars participating.
In the eight-cylinder car category, the first-place winner was Maxime Besner, with Kevin Mayer winning the free-for-all.
In the four-cylinder car category, Max Berry was the winner of the first heat, while Alexandre Villeneuve won the second heat. Brady MacCulloch won the free-for-all.
In the van category, Chris Fraser Proulx won the first heat.
The Vankleek Hill Fair parade was held Thursday night, August 18.
In the business division, Hillcrest Funeral Home placed first, while Jimmy Denovan Custom Sawing placed second.
The Vankleek Hill Farmers’ Market won first place in the community organization category, with Champlain Township placing second.
For farms and families, Allensite Farms placed first, with Greg and Joan MacGillivray placing second.
Rose Huxted placed first in the parade horse category, while Kirby Farms placed second.
Knox Presbyterian won the youth parade category.
Melody and Horace Nixon won the community spirit category.
EXHIBITION HALL WINNERS
The Exhibition Hall Trophy for the highest overall total points was presented to Jackie Charbonneau. The runner-up was Therese Besner. The “New Exhibitor” trophy went to Monika Johnson. The top junior exhibitor was Caitlin Allen. The runner-up was Laura Raymond.
GARDEN & HORTICULTURE
Therese Besner’s entries garnered the most points in the garden vegetables category.
For the most points in potted plants, Doris Robinson and Monika Johnson tied.
Marsha Howes won the most points for cut flowers, while Julie Arthurs won the most points in the decorative section.
CULINARY ARTS:
The Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society expresses its thanks to sponsor, Laurin’s Independent Grocer, Hawkesbury for generously supplying prizes for first and second place winners in the Baking sections in the Culinary Art Division.
Pat Wilson garnered the most points in the Baking Section.
Laurin’s Independent Grocer, Hawkesbury also supported the first and second-place winners of the bottled goods section in Culinary Arts.
Natasha Fortin garnered the most points in the bottled goods section.
CLOTHING AND HOME CRAFT:
Most points in Knitting Section: Olive Moore
Most points in Sewing Section: Marg Zihlmann
Most points in Crochet Section: Sandra Bennett
Most points in Needlework Section: Linda Diquer
Most points in Swedish Weaving Section: Pauline Newton
Most points in the Fair Theme Section, “Christmas in August”: Tie -Julie Arthurs & Monika Johnson
PHOTOGRAPHY
Most Points in the Photography Class: Emily MacDuff McCaig
JUNIOR DIVISION:
Most Points: 4 years: Brooklyn Johnson
Runner Up: William Broad
Most Points: 5 years: Ryland MacLaren
Runner Up: Ruben Zihlmann
Most Points: 6-7 years: Amber McCaig/Logan MacTavish
Runners Up: Lyla Anderson & Reagan Hall
Most Points: 8-9 years: Kailena Allen/Vienna Campbell
Runners Up: Laura Raymond/Kaileigh Carkner
Most Points: 10-11 years: Elysia Allen
Runner Up: Sydney Mode/Sage Cunning
Most Points: 12-15 years: Caitlin Allen
Runner Up: Chelsea Sauve
Most Points: All Ages to 18: Kaleigh Carkner
Runner Up: Laura Raymond
HORSE PULL
The horse pull was held on Friday, August 19th with 15 teams participating.
The pull was judged by Andrew Lemieux.
In the light class, first place went to Yvon Sabourin. Second place – Brent Gaby; 3rd place – Jonathon Robert and 4th place – Shawn Gaby.
In the heavy class, first place went to Brent Gaby. Second place – Mario Tasse; 3rd – place Jacques Lanoix and 4th place – Shawn Gaby.
Heavy Horse Results
Grand Champion Mare – Belgian; 1st place – Scott Kealey
Grand Champion Mare – Clydesdale; 1st place – John Heatlie
Reserve Grand Champion Mare – Clydesdale; 1st place – John Heatlie
Grand Champion Stallion – Clydesdale; – No Entries
Reserve Grand Champion Stallion – Clydesdale; No Entries
Best Clydesdale Bred and Owned by Exhibitor; 1st place – John Heatlie
Supreme Champion of all breeds ; 1st place – John Heatlie
Bob Wilson Memorial Six-Horse Hitch:
1s place – t Ferme Sylver -St.Patrice, QC
2nd place – Grier Family Percherons
3rd place – Wilson Farms, Vankleek Hill, Ontario
4th place – McLaughlin Clydesdales
Four Horse Hitch – Draft
1st place – Wilson Farms, Vankleek Hill, Ontario.
2nd place – Ferme Bienvenue
3rd place – Ferme Sylver
4th place – McLaughlin Clydesdales
