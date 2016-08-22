The Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute School Council recently received $550 from the 2015 edition of the Vankleek Hill Christmas Home Tour. From left to right are: VCI School Council Vice-President Corina Wilson, Review publisher Louise Sproule and Review staff Sharon Graves-MacRae and Travis Desjardins. The funds are a share of the proceeds from the Christmas Home Tour. Funds raised by the tour are shared with eligible local community organizations which provide volunteers to the tour. To find out about applying for funds from the 2016 Christmas Home Tour, see the ad in the August 24 print edition of The Review.
The Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute School Council recently received $550 from the 2015 edition of the Vankleek Hill Christmas Home Tour. From left to right are: VCI School Council Vice-President Corina Wilson, Review publisher Louise Sproule and Review staff Sharon Graves-MacRae and Travis Desjardins. The funds are a share of the proceeds from the  Christmas Home Tour. Funds raised by the tour are shared with eligible local community organizations which provide volunteers to the tour. To find out about applying for funds from the 2016 Christmas Home Tour, see the ad in the August 24 print edition of The Review. photo Dorothy Hodge

