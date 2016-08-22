$550 for Harps & Drums in local schools

Review staff member Diane Duval (left) and publisher Louise Sproule recently presented ian hepburn and Will Laurin with a $550 cheque for the Harps and Drums project which takes place at Pleasant Corners Public School and at Grenville Elementary School. The funds represent a share of the proceeds from the tour, which assists community organizations which provide volunteers to the home tour to make it possible. This year’s home tour takes place on Saturday, November 5. To find out how to apply for funds, see the ad in the print edition of the August 24 edition of The Review. The event is coordinated by The Review, with help from about 75 community volunteers. photo Theresa Ketterling